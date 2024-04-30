Texans’ Wide Receiver Tank Dell Hit By Stray Bullet at Florida Club

Houston Texans’ wide receiver Tank Dell was struck by a stray bullet at Sanford, Florida’s Cabana Live Saturday night and sustained minor injuries.

Click2Houston noted that Dell was taken to a hospital and released within 24 hours.

The Houston Texans posted to X:

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

The shooting followed an altercation in which Dell was not involved. Police identified the shooting suspect as as 16-year-old, whom they alleged shot and wounded ten people.

Outkick reported that all ten wounded persons sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Dell was picked up by the Texans as the 69th overall draft pick in 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.