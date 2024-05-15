Watch Live: House Hearing on Antisemitism on College Campuses

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing on Wednesday, May 15, addressing antisemitism on American college campuses as anti-Israel encampments have sprung up on universities across the country.
