A task force put together by the Los Angeles United School District (LAUSD) is recommending that individual campuses be allowed to bring police back if they so choose.

The Daily Mail reported that LAUSD kicked LAPD officers off its campuses in response to the Defund the Police movement and Black Lives Matter.

Threats and violence are now surging.

For example, “reported incidents deemed a threat to school staffers and to student body…rose by more than 1,300, going from 1,994 during the 2017-18 school year to 3,302 in 2023.”

Moreover, LAUSD campuses went from 2,270 reported fights during 2017-2018 to “just under 4,800 so far this year.”

The Los Angeles Times noted, “Put another way, during the two full years since police were removed from campus, incidents of fights and physical aggression rose to 4,569 from 2,315, almost doubling. And as of April 15, with about two months left in the school year, the number was higher still — at 4,786.”

The LAUSD task force has been gathering information and monitoring the violence, drug-related issues, and more, on area campuses. Their call for schools to be allowed to bring police on campuses echoed the sentiment of many parents who want a police presence on campus once more.

