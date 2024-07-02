Constitutional carry takes effect July 4, 2024, in Louisiana but the city of New Orleans will continue to require concealed carry permits until August 1.

WWLTV reported that on Monday, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick indicated that New Orleans Municipal Code 54-341, “which was on the city’s law books since the 1950s, will trump state law and require gun owners to have a permit until [54-341] expires August 1.”

Kirkpatrick noted that officers have had special training to handle the weeks between constitutional carry taking effect and 54-341 sunsetting: “NOPD officers have been in mandatory training, learning what they can and cannot do so that they don’t violate any person’s constitutional rights against an illegal search and seizure.”

The NOPD posted a PSA to provide “responsible gun owners” they need to know about the state’s switch to constitutional carry:

On April 18, 2024, just over a month after constitutional carry was signed by Gov. Jeff Landry (R), Breitbart News reported NOPD’s Kirkpatrick wanted to create gun-free zones within the city where even licensed concealed carriers would be barred from carrying for self-defense.

On July 2, 2024, AXIOS noted that NOPD is launching “a zone of protection” that will consist of “about five blocks spanning from Canal Street to Toulouse, including some of the busiest blocks of Bourbon Street.”

