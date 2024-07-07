At least 87 people were shot, 16 of them fatally, by Sunday morning of July 4th weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 58 people were shot in the city during the first portion of the holiday weekend, Wednesday night to Friday night alone.

The violence was so great that ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times pointed out one Chicago resident referred to July 4th as “assassination day.”

By Sunday morning the total number of shooting victims was at least 87.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that many of the incidents involved multiple gunmen and also included drive-by shootings (where the number of gunmen is unknown). More than one incident was described as “mass shooting,” with numerous lives taken in that fashion.

RELATED — The Collapse of Chicago: CPD Releases Footage Showing 4 Armed Robberies in a Month

Chicago Police

Metropolitan Peace Initiatives’ director Vaughn Bryant commented on the violence, saying, “It’s our city, and anything that is happening in our city as citizens, it’s our responsibility… You can’t complain that you don’t have businesses or things that are going on when we’re not keeping it safe in the areas for the businesses to thrive.”

Chicago resident Raul Perez observed, “They got to stop the guns. You know? You can’t go out at night. You know, you’re afraid to go out at night because you’re gonna get shot or something.”

An emergency services assistance center will open Tuesday to provide support for community members who survive the holiday weekend in the Windy City.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.