Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed legislation on July 12 blocking credit card companies from tracking firearm and firearm-related sales in New Hampshire.

By signing the legislation, HB 1186, Sununu secured New Hampshire as the 17th state in which credit cards cannot track such sales.

The NRA-ILA reported:

HB 1186 prohibits the assigning of a specific merchant category code to the sale of firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories, and provides a civil penalty for violations. This critical legislation protects gun-owners privacy and ensures that bad actors cannot use credit and debit card transactions to create a gun-registry or block cardholders from making gun-related purchase.

Breitbart News noted that Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed legislation in July making the Louisiana the 16th state to bar credit cards from tracking firearm and firearm-related sales.

The other 15 states that bar such tracking are Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Iowa, Kentucky, Wyoming, Indiana, Utah, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

In other news, the state of California will require credit cards to track firearm and firearm-related sales beginning in 2025.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: “An Armed Populace Is a Safer Populace”

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com