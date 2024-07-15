Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 36 Shot Friday into Sunday Night

At least 36 people were shot, six of them fatally, Friday into Sunday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported a few of the fatal shootings, including one in which a man was shot and killed Friday in the 10900-block of South Wentworth Avenue. The man, a 42-year-old, was in a backyard with others when two people opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

The 42-year-old died at the scene.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head was found unresponsive on the ground. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

FOX 32 noted that there was an officer involved shooting Saturday night at 8:48 p.m., after a suspect attempted to flee officers.

The suspect allegedly dropped a handgun then picked it up, prompting an officer to shoot. The suspect was shot numerous times and is hospitalized in good condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 306 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through July 14, 2024.

