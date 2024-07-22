Washington, DC, Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) targeted concealed carry and concealed carry permit holders following the failed AR-15-based assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

She made her comments during the House Oversight Committee’s Secret Service hearing, and initially began with criticism of AR-15 rifles.

WATCH — Holmes Norton: Capitol Security “Approaching Being Overdone” — “Can’t Keep Being Afraid in Our Own Capitol of Our Own People”:

However, Holmes quickly shifted to concealed carry in Washington, DC, and criticized Republican efforts to broaden it.

“Under current DC law, DC does not recognize concealed carry permits issued by other jurisdictions, but it does issue concealed carry permits to both residents and non-residents,” she said.

Holmes continued, “However, D.C. imposes a number of requirements on concealed carry applicants, including suitability, such as not having exhibited a propensity for violence or instability.”

WATCH — Holmes Norton: Nobody Went After Biden “the Way that Kamala Harris Did” — Biden “Doesn’t Hold Grudges”:

She went on to read other portions of DC’s requirements for concealed carry applicants then criticized Republican efforts to change D.C.’s rules so that concealed permit holders from any state can carry for self-defense when in D.C.

Holmes asked Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle how the agency would respond if the Republicans were successful, and Cheatle refused to criticize concealed carry. Rather, Cheatle indicated that carry laws differ from state to state and the Secret Service keeps those various laws in mind.

Again, Trump’s would-be assassin used a rifle, not a concealed carry handgun.

