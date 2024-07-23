Chicago Expands Lawsuit Against Glock, Adds Two Area Gun Stores

On Monday, the city of Chicago and Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety expanded their lawsuit against Glock by adding two area gun stores.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the original complaint, filed in March, was “voluntarily dismissed” and replaced with the new complaint, which added the gun stores.

On March 19, 2024, Breitbart News noted the original complaint wherein the city of Chicago and Everytown claimed that Glock is liable for the ease with which a “Glock switch” can be used to convert the semiautomatic handguns into full-auto.

A press release from the mayor’s press office indicated the March 2024 lawsuit pointed to “reports that law enforcement personnel in Chicago have recovered over 1,100 Glocks that [had] been converted into illegal machine guns in the last two years alone in connection with a wide variety of crimes, including homicides, aggravated assaults, batteries, kidnappings, burglaries, home invasions, carjackings, and attempted robberies.”

The press release indicated the lawsuit “[alleged] that selling a weapon that can be so easily converted to an illegal machine gun and failing to take reasonable steps to prevent or mitigate the problem is an unfair business practice, is negligent, and creates, maintains, and contributes to a public nuisance.”

FOX 32 pointed out that the new lawsuit, which was filed Monday just after the March 2024 lawsuit was dismissed, continues to target Glock but also adds “Eagle Sports Range in Oak Forest, Illinois and Midwest Sporting Goods in Lyons, Illinois. ”

