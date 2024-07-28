Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 13 Shot Friday into Saturday Night

At least 13 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday in a basement apartment “in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue.” The incident took place shortly after 11:30 p.m., leaving a 40-year-old man dead.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred “early Saturday,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Two men, a 39-year-old and a 53-year-old “were in the 4900 block of West Madison Street” when someone exited a Ford Explorer and fought with them.

At some point during the fight the individual who had exited the Explorer pulled a gun and opened fire, fatally wounding the 53-year-old man.

Breitbart News noted at least 100 people were shot earlier in the month, during Chicago’s Fourth of July weekend. Seventeen of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 325 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024 through July 27, 2024.

