Police are searching for multiple people in connection with a shooting that erupted in Rochester, New York’s, Maple Park Sunday around 6:20 p.m.

One person, a male in his 20s, was killed in the incident and six others wounded, USA Today reported.

Rochester police Capt. Greg Bello indicated police are unsure what led to the shooting and do not know how many people were firing guns. He simply made clear that the shots rang out a time “where everyone was out barbequing, having a good time.”

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous people including possibly children have been shot in a mass shooting at a park where hundreds of people were gathered⁰⁰📌#Rochester | #NewYork ⁰⁰Currently, numerous law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene of a mass shooting that occurred at… pic.twitter.com/cvfE6FsJRz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2024

On January 5, 2024, Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranked New York the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control, describing the state as “a national leader for strong gun laws.”

New York’s gun controls include a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a microstamping requirement for new pistols, a public nuisance liability law (allowing lawsuits against gun makers), and numerous restrictions on where licensed, law-abiding citizens can be armed for self-defense, among other controls.

