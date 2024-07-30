An alleged intruder armed with a rock and a stick was shot and killed by an Oceanside, California, homeowner on Monday night just before 7:30 p.m.

ABC 10 News reported that the home is located “in the 4100 block of Diamond Circle.”

The alleged intruder, a 22-year-old man. made access into the home through a rear door. Once inside, a homeowner confronted him then fired three rounds. One of the rounds struck the alleged intruder in the chest.

Oceanside homeowner shoots, kills intruder: police https://t.co/ewPJsi3M5j — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 30, 2024

FOX 5/KUSI noted that officers quickly arrived on scene and attempted to save the allegedly intruder’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was released regarding the type of firearm used by the homeowner.

