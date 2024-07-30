Data from Philadelphia’s City Controller indicates there have been more than 650 shooting victims in the Democrat-run city thus far in 2024.

According to City Controller Christy Brady, 141 shooting victims succumbed to their wounds and 511 survived.

Brady also pointed out that 85 percent of the shooting victims were male, 15 percent were female, and 81 percent of the victims were “Black (non Hispanic).”

The Philadelphia Police Department maintains a database on homicides in the city that shows 153 people have been killed in Philadelphia year-to-date. The figure of 153 homicides is 38 percent below where the city was on the same day in 2023.

On April 11, 2024, WHYY pointed to a Pew Charitable Trusts report which showed that the somewhat diminished homicide and violent crime crime numbers of 2024 came on the heels of a rough 2023 where “the number of property crimes, like car and retail thefts, skyrocketed.”

“The total number of major crimes — which is the combined tally of violent crime and property crime — reached a 20-year high,” WHYY noted in 2023.

