Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter Wednesday to the City of Dallas informing them they have 15 days to withdraw the gun ban statement issued by the State Fair of Texas.

Paxton assured the city legal action will be taken if they fail to comply.

Paxton posted a copy of the letter to X and added the following commentary:

I have sent a notice letter to the City of Dallas directing it to withdraw the statement made by the State Fair of Texas, the organization contracted to run Fair Park during the annual event, that prohibits citizens from lawfully carrying a firearm on the premise. Texas law clearly states that license to carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute. The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful. Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise I will see them in court.

On August 12, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Texas House Republicans were urging Texas State Fair officials to reverse a gun ban scheduled to be imposed on fairgoers in 2024.

According to the Texas Tribune, “71 state lawmakers and Republican House nominees signed a petition saying the new policy makes the fair ‘less safe’ because ‘Gun free zones are magnets for crime because they present less of a threat to those who seek to do evil.’”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.