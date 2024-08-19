A homeowner in Pennsylvania’s Henry Clay Township was cleared of any wrongdoing after shooting an alleged intruder in the face Saturday night.

WTAE reported the incident occurred around 11 p.m.

Police indicated they were called to a burglary in progress and arrived to find the homeowner had retrieved a gun and shot 62-year-old David Luczak after he refused commands to leave.

WPXI noted that Luczak was shot twice in the face and then “life-flighted to a hospital.”

On Monday morning, District Attorney Michael Aubele described the homeowner’s actions as “appropriate” and made clear no charges will be filed against him.

Aubele explained, “We acknowledge the absolute right of every citizen to make reasonable, split-second decisions to use deadly force to defend themselves and others.”

