Giffords: Police Officer’s Accidental Fatal Firearm Discharge Is ‘Unintentional Gun Violence’

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, labeled a police officer’s accidental fatal discharge of a firearm at himself “unintentional gun violence.”

NBC News reported that Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department investigator Wayne David accidentally shot himself Wednesday while retrieving a gun that a criminal had discarded during a chase.

The gun had been tossed in a storm drain, and, while recovering it, David accidentally fired the weapon, killing himself.

Giffords responded to the incident by labeling it “unintentional gun violence.”

Yesterday, DC police officer Wayne David died after unintentionally shooting himself while retrieving a suspect's gun. Even those with 25 years of law enforcement experience are vulnerable to unintentional gun violence. Our hearts are with his family.https://t.co/4zJMDFwcGf — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) August 29, 2024

Members of the left have long swelled “gun violence” numbers with ambiguous claims.

For example, during the 2016 presidential race, Breitbart News noted that then-candidate Hillary Clinton swelled “gun violence” numbers by 66 percent during a speech in New York.

She claimed there had been approximately 33,000 annual deaths in the U.S. due to “gun violence” (according to 2013 numbers) and did so by lumping all gun-related deaths — homicides, suicides, and accidental deaths — under the banner of “gun violence.”

In other words, she took accidental deaths and homicides — which equaled approximately 11,700 — then added in more than 21,000 firearm-related suicides, rounded the number off at “33,000,” and called it all “gun violence.”

