Alleged Intruder Enters Bedroom, Turns On Light, Gets Shot

An alleged intruder entered a Kent, Washington, home early Tuesday morning, went into the bedroom, turned on the light, and was shot by the homeowner who was in bed in the room.

The man was asleep with his wife when the bedroom light came on around 1:30 a.m, KING 5 reported.

The homeowner retrieved a gun and fired at the alleged intruder but was unsure whether or not he had hit him.

KIRO 7 quoted the homeowner’s brother saying, “The room door was open so he went inside, turned on the light, while my brother was asleep.”

The intruder fled through the backyard. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., police were dispatched on a medical call and found “a 39-year-old Kent man with a gunshot wound to his torso.” The man, who matched the description of the alleged intruder, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The homeowner’s brother said, “I hope he gets what he deserves, and I hope in the future, no one else get [sic] that courage to go to someone’s house.”

