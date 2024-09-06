Report: Accused School Attacker’s Mother Has Drug, Domestic Violence Rap Sheet

The 14-year-old who allegedly killed four at Apalachee High School Wednesday reportedly comes from a broken home with a mother who had arrests for drugs and domestic violence.

The New York Post reported that neighbors of the accused attacker’s 43-year-old mother recalled her locking him out of the home at night, leaving him outside to knock on the door and beg her to let him inside.

The neighbor said, “There were nights where the mom would lock him and his sister out the house. And they would be banging on the back door, just screaming like ‘Mom! mom! mom!’ and crying. It was absolutely devastating.”

The neighbor added that the boy had “no clean clothes” and that the youngest child in the family would come and beg for something to eat.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) noted the 14-year-old suspect’s mother “has as a criminal record going back 17 years.”

The AJC pointed out that the mother “faced prosecution in Barrow, Fulton and Forsyth counties, accused of domestic violence, drug possession, property damage and traffic violations. She has also faced civil fraud claims related to a vehicle purchase and was in jail in Ben Hill County as recently as April, according to publicly available court filings.”

The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed four people and wounded nine others at Apalachee High School on September 4, 2024.

