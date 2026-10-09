Peruvian Voters Elect Man Named ‘Hitler Mussolini’ as Mayor

The race for mayor in the Peruvian town of Queropalca was won on Friday by a candidate with one of the most provocative names imaginable: Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores.

Flores is reportedly a former member of Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori’s conservative Popular Force party, but he left in 2025 to join the left-wing Now Nation party, under whose banner he ran for mayor of Queropalca. Local media reports said Flores was also a former manager of the Simeon Sac Investment Group.

Flores won the mayoral race with 34.5 percent of the vote, while second-place finisher Gaspar Benilde Osorio Zambrano of the Popular Renewal Peru party took 30.8 percent. Queropalca is a very small district, so Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores won his race by earning a grand total of 229 votes, versus 204 for his leading rival.

According to the BBC, Flores is 45 years old and was born in the department of Huanuco, about 224 miles from Lima. His candidate profile says little else about him, and does not explain the origin of his unusual name, which has brought a great deal of national attention to his small-town campaign.

Peruvian media noted that other candidates named “Hitler” have run for elections in Peru and elsewhere over the years. A particularly bizarre contest took place in 2018, when a candidate named Hitler Guesclin Alba Sanchez defeated Lenin Vladimir Rodriguez Valverde for mayor of the town of Yungar. Sanchez’s campaign slogan was, “I’m the good Hitler.”