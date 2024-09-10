Fact Check: Kamala Harris Claims She, Tim Walz Will Not Take Anyone’s Guns

CLAIM: During Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she and Tim Walz (D) “are not taking anyone’s guns away.”

VERDICT: False. Harris has campaigned on banning AR-15s and other guns that Democrats label “assault weapons.”

For example, on August 6, 2024, Breitbart News noted that during Harris and Walz’s first campaign event together, they pushed for a ban on AR-15s and other guns Democrats label “assault weapons.”

And during a 2020 MSNBC/Giffords gun control event, Harris made clear she supported buying back AR-15s and similar guns:

“Buying back” is Democrat lingo for confiscating with compensation. Moreover, it is the same program that Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) have supported during their gun control pushes.

Therefore, the claim that a Harris-Walz administration would not be “taking anyone’s guns away” is false.

