After two assassination attempts, and with threats domestic and foreign-based on his life continuing, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump used social media to express gratitude for the “men, guns, and weapons” protecting him.

Trump wrote on X:

Trump’s post follows news Congress is poised to give the Secret Service more than $200 million in additional funds.

CBS 12 reported, “Congress is set to throw the Secret Service a $231 million lifeline by including the money in its latest proposal to avoid a government shutdown.” In return, the Secret Service will have to cooperate fully as investigations into the two assassination attempts on Trump continue.

Trump has long been an advocate for good guys, including good Americans with guns for everyday protection. He defended the possession and defensive use of guns while on the campaign trail leading up to 2016 election and throughout his term as president.

For example, on September 18, 2015, Breitbart News reported on a policy paper in which then-candidate Trump stressed, “concealed carry…is a right, not a privilege” and contended for national recognition of the concealed carry permits from every state.

Months later, just after 130 persons were shot dead in a Paris theater attack, Trump told George Stephanopoulos that an armed citizenry could have prevented the “horror show.”

And weeks after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on his life, Trump stressed that his views on good guy with guns remained unchanged.

He said the American the “people need guns for protection.”

