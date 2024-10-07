Suspect with Rifle Flees Church After Good Guy with Gun Opens Fire

A suspect with a rifle fled a church in Burnet, Texas, Sunday morning after a member of Church at the Epicenter opened fire on him.

The Austin American-Statesman reported the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m.

The armed church-goer was a member of the “volunteer safety team,” and he told authorities he confronted two suspicious males outside the building, and that one of the males had a rifle.

He said the suspects fled the scene in a white minivan after he fired shots at them.

KWTX noted that the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents they do patrol church parking lots on Sunday mornings but they simultaneously encouraged churches to up their security.

Upon learning of the incident at the church in Burnet, the Lampasas Police Department posted to Facebook, saying, “Out of an abundance of caution, the Lampasas Police Department immediately called in additional staff and supervision to patrol our city, specifically our churches. We have coordinated with other local law enforcement agencies to be on high alert and ready to deter or respond immediately to any incidents that might occur.”

