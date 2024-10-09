Resident Shoots Alleged Home Intruder Twice With Shotgun

An alleged intruder was shot twice with a shotgun by an El Cerrito, California, resident Tuesday mid-morning and survived to receive treatment for his injuries.

Contra Costa News identified the alleged intruder as 56-year-old William Nidever. He was “airlifted to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.”

NBC Bay Area described Nidever as “a transient” and pointed out that the resident believed Nidever had a gun.

El Cerrito police noted, “The resident realized that Mr. Nidever was an unknown intruder and thought Mr. Nidever was armed with a weapon. …The resident feared for his life and shot at Mr. Nidever twice with a shotgun.”

As it turns out, Nidever was not armed, but he is expected to face burglary charges once he recuperates from his injuries.

