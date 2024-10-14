At least 27 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that at least 20 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone, and two of those victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning, ABC 7 noted that the total number of shooting victims had reached at least 27 with three additional shooting fatalities.

One of the additional fatal shootings occurred Sunday at 5:23 a.m. “in the 7300-block of S. Greenwood.” A 23-year-old was shot multiple times and self-transported to a hospital, where he died.

Hours later, at 9:20 a.m., a woman was sitting in her car “on Damen Avenue near McKinley Park Natural Area,” when a gunman approached and opened fire, striking her multiple times. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Just before noon on Sunday, a driver “in the 400-block of W. 87th Street” was shot multiple times. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 447 have been killed in Chicago so far this year.

