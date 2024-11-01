A 17-year-old is in custody after eight people were shot, two of them fatally, just after 1 a.m. Friday in Orlando, Florida.

FOX 13 reported the incident occurred near an area where “hundreds of people were celebrating Halloween at bars, clubs, and restaurants.” There was the sound of gunfire followed, minutes later, by more gunfire.

The 17-year-old was tackled by officers and apprehended.

WESH noted that Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith indicated the 17-year-old “has a previous arrest record” and that he was not at the Halloween celebration long before alleged opening fire.

Smith said, “He pretty much walked into downtown, walked into the street and did what he did.”

He is alleged to have used a handgun in the incident.

The six wounded individuals are all in stable condition.

