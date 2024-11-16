A migrant of unknown legal status is back on the streets after allegedly assaulting NYPD officers in the course of resisting arrest on November 5, 2024.

The migrant had an AR-15 rifle in his backpack at the time of the incident.

FOX News identified the migrant as 2o-year-old Abraham Sosa, noting that a second migrant, Christopher Mayren, allegedly interfered when officers tried to arrest Sosa.

The AR-15 fell out of Sosa’s backpack during the altercation with officers.

Sosa and Mayren were both eventually arrested and taken into custody, at which time Sosa was found to allegedly be in possession of one of the officer’s phones.

The New York Post noted that both the migrants are back on the streets after Sosa [posted] a $25,000 bond and Mayren [was] released without bail.”

Tattoos on Mayren’s arms suggested he is linked to a Mexican cartel.

A Bronx detective told the Post, “This is crazy. You have a member of a Mexican cartel running around. That tattoo is a billboard for ‘I am a criminal. I don’t care about your laws.’”

