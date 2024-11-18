Gallup: Support Declines for Handgun, ‘Assault Weapons’ Bans

Support of an “assault weapons” ban is falling below levels seen in two previous surveys and support for a handgun ban is “statistically tied” with record low support levels, results posted by Gallup on Monday reveal.

The survey was taken October 1-12, 2024.

Gallup noted that 52 percent of American adults support an “assault weapons” ban, and that percentage is “significantly lower…than it was in Gallup’s initial reading in 2019 (61%) and is down slightly from 55% in 2022.”

The outlet pointed out that Democrats remain the driving force behind “assault weapons” ban, with 82 percent of Democrats supporting the gun control while only 27 percent of Republicans do.

The support for a handgun ban has fallen to 20 percent. Thirty-three percent of Democrats support such a ban vs. six percent of Republicans.

The 33 percent of Democrat support is a record low for Democrats.

