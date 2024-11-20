Officer Wounded After NYC Shootout Leaves ‘Career Criminal’ Dead

An NYPD officer exchanged gunfire with 57-year-old Gary Worthy just after 6:30 on Tuesday, killing the man police described as a “career criminal.”
1010WINS quoted police referring to Worthy as a “career criminal” who was “very dangerous” and wanted in connection with numerous robberies.
Worthy appears to have been holding a revolver, which he fired at NYPD officer Rich Wong, hitting Wong in the thigh. Wong returned fire, hitting Worthy in the face.
Wong survived but Worthy succumbed to his injuries.
The New York Post reported the confrontation between the Wong and Worthy came after officers were searching for him over a pair of robberies Tuesday evening.
A bystander pointed Worthy out to officers and the shootout ensued. A 26-year-old woman who was not involved in the shootout was wounded in the crossfire, but is expected to survive.
Worthy “had 17 priors including murder,” “was on lifetime parole for firearms possession,” and was just released last last week after being arrested on drug charges and for resisting arrest.
