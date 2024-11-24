The number of Republican women who own guns has jumped from just under one in five to more than three out of ten.

Gallup divided decades of survey results into “six-year groups” and found that whereas 19 percent of Republican women owned guns from 2007-2012, now 33 percent of Republican women do.

This means more Republican women own guns than do Democrat men, only 29 percent of whom own a weapon.

Gun ownership among Independent men shows a five percentage slide, down to 39 percent.

On the other hand, six out of ten Republican men own guns, making them the dominate political demographic among gun owners.

When viewed outside of political identification, 43 percent of all men and 20 percent of all women are “likely to own guns.”

