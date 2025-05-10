Chicago White Sox Celebrate ‘South Side’s Very Own’ Pope Leo XIV

The Chicago White Sox celebrated the first American pope during their game Friday against the Miami Marlins, congratulating “South Side’s very own Pope Leo XIV.”

The question of whether the new pope is a Chicago Cubs or White Sox fan has been on the minds of Americans since news broke that Pope Leo is a Chicagoan. The pope’s brother, John Prevost, confirmed Pope Leo “was always a Sox fan” during an interview Thursday:

In a full-size scoreboard tribute at Rate Field just after the National Anthem, the White Sox displayed a picture of Pope Leo, who was chosen by Catholic Church cardinals from around the world Thursday, along with the words, “The White Sox proudly congratulate the South Side’s very own Pope Leo XIV named the 268th pope of the Roman Catholic Church”:

Americans enjoyed online dueling between Cubs and White Sox fans questioning the pope’s MLB allegiance before his brother’s announcement.

Social media exploded after the revelation with Pope Leo-themed White Sox memes, and fans then questioned if he is a Chicago Bears fan and if the man who will now reside in Italy prefers Chicago deep-dish pizza.

NBC Chicago reported that “fans wore Pope Leo XIV hats and sold Pope baseball shirts outside the tailgate lots” during the game on Friday. The outlet interviewed Sox fans for their reaction to news that the pope is from Chicago and a Sox fan:

“I’ve seen people when they announced it crying in tears because it means so much to have a pope, and the fact it’s from Chicago I think that is just speechless,” said Alejandra Martinez, a lifelong White Sox fan. “My father is probably in heaven jumping around right now.” … “I thought it was pretty cool,” said Melissa Lebran. “It’s going to be someone we can relate to, and that comes from our area.”

A White Sox fan even showed up to the game dressed as the pope, For the Win reported. An image shows the fan, complete with a Sox emblem on the Papal Mitre, with the field in the background.

The White Sox continue their series against the Marlins on Saturday and Sunday in Chicago.