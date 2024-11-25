At Least 13 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 13 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported one of the fatal shooting occurred “about 1:33 a.m. in the 2600-block of South Avers Avenue” on Sunday morning. Two teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were on the sidewalk when someone shot at them, wounding them both.

The teens were transported to a hospital where the 16-year-old died.

At 4:00 p.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also standing on a sidewalk “in the 4000 block of West 26th Street in Little Village” when someone opened fire on them. The man was hit by numerous rounds and died after being transported to the hospital.

Breitbart News noted that an armed food vendor shot and killed an alleged robber Friday night in Chicago.

The 35-year-old vendor and the 30-year-old alleged robber got into a struggle just prior to 9:00 p.m., and a shootout ensued. Both men were hit during the exchange of gunfire, and the alleged robber did not survive.

WGN-TV reported the vendor “is a CCL [concealed carry license] holder.”

