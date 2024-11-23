Chicago: Legally Armed Food Vendor Shoots Alleged Robber Dead

A legally armed food vendor shot and fatally wounded an alleged robber just before 9:00 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

The vendor “is a CCL [concealed carry license] holder” who found himself in a shootout following “a brief struggle” with a man–the alleged robber–who was around the age of 30, WGN-TV reported.

CBS Chicago noted that the alleged robber was struck “multiple times in his body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.”

The food vendor was also shot but is listed in good condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

WLS pointed out that detectives recovered two guns at the scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.