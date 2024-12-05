The suspect in Wednesday’s killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson allegedly left a message on shell casings which consisted of the words “Defend,” “Deny,” “Depose.”

Breitbart News reported 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hours after the killing, the NYPD held a press conference and made clear they believe the killing was targeted not random.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny pointed out that the suspect was wearing a “distinctive gray backpack,” black face mask, light brown jacket, and black and white sneakers. He said the suspect “[ignored] numerous other pedestrians,” approached Thompson from behind, and shot him in the back.

On Thursday morning NBC 4 New York noted the suspect in the killing allegedly left a message on shell casings which were found at the scene.

The alleged message was “defend,” “deny,” and “depose.”

The New York Post pointed out, “The NYPD is investigating the possible message…engraved on live rounds and shell casings left behind by the masked assassin after he shot Thompson.”

The message is eerily close to that of a book on insurance companies refusing to pay claims titled, “Delay, Deny, Defend.”

The book’s subtitle is, “Why insurance companies don’t pay claims and what you can do about it.”

