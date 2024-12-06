Police are testing a protein bar wrapper and a water bottle for DNA and fingerprints after both were found near where 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down.

The Hill pointed to an Associated Press report and noted “police believe the suspect purchased the snack items from a nearby Starbucks just minutes before Thompson — set to address an annual meeting of investors — was shot and killed.”

“Thompson was alone and had no bodyguards” when he was shot, AP noted. The wrapper and bottle were found in a trash can near the scene of the crime.

Breitbart News reported 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. He was going to the hotel to take part in a conference.

Police have been searching for Thompson’s killer for three days and the protein bar wrapper and water bottle are among the very few pieces of evidence mentioned to the public. The only other major evidence publicly mentioned were shell casings and live ammo discovered at the scene with the words “Defend,” “Deny,” and “Depose,” written on them.

Sources within the police community told the New York Post that the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s suspected killer traveled to New York City on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta last month. ABC 7 noted, “The suspect checked into the HI New York City Hostel located at 104th Street and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side on November 30.”

Surveillance footage from inside the hostel provided the images of the suspected killer unmasked.

