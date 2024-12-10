Mother of Luigi Mangione, Insurance CEO Murder Suspect, Reported Him Missing in November

Luigi Mangione, the murder suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was reported to police as missing on November 18, 2024, according to a report.

Breitbart News reported that 50-year-old Thompson was killed Wednesday, December 4, at 6:44 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

According to the New York Post: “Mangione’s mother reported him missing Nov. 18 — possibly from a home in San Francisco, where he lived for a time — and reached out to his peers as they tried to track him down.”

The Mangione family released a statement on the night of December 9, 2024, hours after Luigi was arrested and charged in connection with Thompson’s murder. The statement was written by Nino Mangione, a Republican Baltimore County Delegate (Maryland).

Nino wrote:

Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.

Luigi was confronted by police at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday, and reportedly began shaking when they asked him if he had been to New York City recently.

He gave the officers an ID, which they ascertained was fake, and was found to be in possession of a gun matching the one police believed was used in Thompson’s murder.

The New York Post noted that Luigi was “raised outside Baltimore in Towson and his family owns two sprawling country clubs, a local radio station and several other real estate holdings.”

