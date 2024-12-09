Latest Photos of Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting

Over the weekend the New York Police Department (NYPD) released more photos of the man sought in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s death.

Initial reports indicated 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. However, over the weekend NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny placed the killing at 6:44 a.m., according to PBS News.

Breitbart News noted that sources within the police community believe the shooting suspect came to New York City in late November aboard a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta. They believe he left the city on Wednesday, after Thompson was killed.

Here are the latest photos the NYPD is circulating in hopes of identifying the man:

Police found a backpack in Central Park that matched the backpack worn by the individual who shot Thompson. Upon searching the backpack they discovered it contained Monopoly money. ABC News pointed out the backpack also contained a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

Police have yet to find the gun used in the killing and are now in day six of their manhunt for the man in the NYPD photographs.

