The gun police found on Luigi Mangione when he was taken into custody Monday is a match with the shell casings found at the scene of Brian Thompson’s murder.

Breitbart News reported 50-year-old Thompson was killed Wednesday at 6:44 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

On December 11, 2024, the Associated Press reported shell casings found at the scene of Thompson’s death matched the gun which Mangione had in his possession.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted Mangione’s prints were also found on a protein bar wrapper and a water bottle near the scene.

On December 6, 2024, Breitbart News reported police had found the protein bar wrapper and water bottle and were doing DNA analysis and seeking fingerprints.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.