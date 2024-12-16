President Joe Biden responded to reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, and called for Congress to “pass commonsense gun safety laws.”

In a press release from the White House, Biden highlighted how his administration had “taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic” and had “passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years.”

Biden’s statement came after at least one teacher and one student at the Abundant Life Christian School were left dead after a shooter opened fire on Monday morning.

“My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” Biden said. “But more is needed. Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Biden added in his statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were “praying for all the victims today, including the teacher and teenage student who were killed and those who sustained injuries.”

As Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported, the alleged suspect behind the shooting was allegedly a 17-year-old girl, according to reports from CNN and the Associated Press (AP), which cited “a law enforcement official” as a source:

The AP cited their source as “a law enforcement official.” CNN reported, “The shooter, who is also dead, was a female, according to a law enforcement official.”

Fox 13 Memphis reported that six others were left injured as a result of the shooting.

Two of the six people injured were reportedly “in critical condition with life-threatening injuries,” while four others reportedly had “non-life threatening injuries,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said, according to the outlet.

“I’m feeling a little dismayed now, so close to Christmas. Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever,” Barnes told the outlet. “We need to figure out and try to piece together what exactly happened.”