Failed presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “assault weapons” ban Monday night, hours after a 15-year-old allegedly killed two people with a handgun.

Breitbart News noted the shooting occurred at Madison, Wisconsin’s, Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS), where a 15-year-old girl allegedly opened fire just before 11:00 a.m., killing a teacher and another student. The 15-year-old then apparently took her own life.

Harris responded to the incident by posting a statement to X from herself and her husband, which said, in part, “Congress and state legislatures must make background checks universal, pass red flag and safe storage laws, and ban assault weapons.”

She added, “These commonsense solutions will save lives and make our children and communities safer.”

Harris did not mention that California has all the laws she is pushing, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

Ironically, also on Monday, President Joe Biden responded to the Madison handgun attack by pushing an “assault weapons” ban as well.

