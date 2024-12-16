President Joe Biden called for an “assault weapons” ban Monday, just hours after an alleged handgun attack in Madison, Wisconsin, at Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS).

Biden released a statement, which said, in part, “From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention – it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal.”

Toward the end of his statement, he said, “My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.”

Biden then pushed for more.

He said, “Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the Madison shooter was a 17-year-old female. This means she was too young to buy a gun and therefore too young for point-of-sale background checks to have any impact. Moreover, it also means that red flag laws would not have stopped her, and an “assault weapons” ban certainly would not have had an impact, as she allegedly used a handgun.

On October 16, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Biden also called for an “assault weapons” ban after a Raleigh, North Carolina, attacker allegedly armed with a shotgun killed five people. Biden also called for an “assault weapons” ban after the February 13, 2023, Michigan State University shooting. The MSU shooting was reportedly carried out with a handgun.

