Homeowner Opens Fire on Numerous Alleged Armed Intruders

A Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner opened fire on numerous alleged armed intruders Monday morning just after 1:00 o’clock, wounding one of the suspects.

ABC 15 reported that “multiple armed people reportedly forced entry into the home” and one of the home’s occupants opened fire on them. Responding officers found a suspect “outside the home with at least one gunshot wound.”

The rest of the suspects fled the scene.

AZ Family flew a drone over the crime scene and spotted “a gun with an extended [mag] lying in the driveway, along with gun casings and markings scattered throughout the area.”

Police have not yet released any description of the suspects who were not injured. However, 12 News reported that they left their vehicle at the scene.

