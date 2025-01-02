10 Wounded When Multiple Gunmen Open Fire Outside NYC Nightclub

Ten people were wounded when multiple gunmen opened fire outside a NYC nightclub on Wednesday about 11:15 p.m.

The Associated Press reported approximately 15 people–ages 16 to 20 years–were standing outside Amazura nightclub when armed men approached and began shooting.

A private event was being hosted at the club at the time of the shooting.

The gunmen ran to a getaway car after firing approximately 30 rounds into the crowd.

The New York Post noted there four gunmen and the wounded consist of four males and six females. All the shooting victims are expected to survive.

AM NY pointed out that the private event at Amazura nightclub was reportedly held “in honor of a known gang member in the community slain last October whose birthday coincided with New Year’s Day.”

New York is ranked number two in the nation for gun control strength.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.