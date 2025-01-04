Five Shot in DC After ‘Dispute Between Known Parties’

Five people were shot in Northeastern Washington, DC, Friday night at 9:00 o’clock after a “dispute between known parties,” according to DC’s Metropolitan Police Department.

WUSA9 noted that two of the five victims were transported to hospitals via ambulances, while the others self-transported. The MPD described the shooting victims as “conscious and breathing.”

“Police said all those involved knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute among them,” the Washington Post reported. Police are not sure what caused the dispute.

WTOP pointed out that 190 people were murdered in D.C. during 2024, and there were 496 carjackings.

