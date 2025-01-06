Alleged Intruder Dead After Confronting Armed Homeowner

An alleged intruder was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Friday after confronting an armed homeowner in Englewood, Ohio.

WHIO reported that the alleged intruder, 43-year-old Matthew Culham, after being heard making noises in the backyard.

WDTN noted the boyfriend and girlfriend who reside in the house called 911, with the girlfriend telling the dispatcher her boyfriend was retrieving a firearm. As the call continued, the dispatcher heard three shots ring out.

Police arrived to find Culham lying dead in the yard.

Englewood Police Chief Corey Follick believe the boyfriend was investigating the strange noises when Culham allegedly charged him.

Follick said, “Most burglars, if they determine that a home is occupied, once they’re detected, they normally flee the area…[but] this subject stayed on their property and confronted the homeowner when he was out double-checking to see what all may have been damaged or stolen from his property or who the person was on his property.”

