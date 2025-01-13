14 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, including at least two fatalities, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported one of the fatal shootings occurred Saturday at 4 a.m. on the sidewalk in the “1100-block of South St. Louis Avenue.” A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest and back.

Later on Saturday, at 4:15 p.m., a 51-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument with a woman.

The woman pulled a handgun and shot him in the head. WGN-TV noted “police said the incident is domestic-related and area detectives are investigating.”

Breitbart News noted Mayor Johnson’s Chicago witnessed nearly 2,800 shooting victims–fatal and non-fatal combined–from January 1, 2024, to December 30, 2024.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 12 people have already been killed Chicago during 2025.

