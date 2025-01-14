Former Oregon Receiver Arrested, Charged with Pistol-Whipping Man

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Ryan Pellum was arrested Friday in connection with an individual being pistol-whipped in Long Beach, California, on Christmas Day.

FOX News pointed out that Pellum’s full name is Ryan Tristan Chance Taylor.

“Pellum is originally from Long Beach and spent one season playing football for the Ducks, utilizing a redshirt.” He is the nephew of former Ducks defensive coordinator Don Pellum, whose last name he chose to sign under when joining the football team, the Oregonian noted.

Pellum stands accused of “assaulting a person by hitting them over the head with a 9 mm pistol, causing a head injury that needed stitches.” He “then allegedly fired two rounds” from the pistol, but it is not clear whether he fired in the victim’s direction or whether he may have fired up into the air, the outlet said.

He is currently out on bail, which was posted by an unidentified source, and will be due back for court on January 23, 2025.

The Oregon Ducks did not comment on Pellum’s arrest. Rather, the athletic department simply pointed out he is no longer part of the Ducks’ program. Pellum had “just entered the transfer portal.”

