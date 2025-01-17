Co-Sponsors Lining Up Behind Rep. Burlison’s Push to Abolish the ATF

More and more members of the House are lining up to co-sponsor Rep. Eric Burlison’s (R-MO) push to abolish the ATF.

Burlison announced H.R. 221 on January 7, 2025, and thanked his original supporters:

On January 9, 2025, TNND quoted Burlison saying, “The ATF is emblematic of the deep-state bureaucracy that believes it can infringe on constitutional liberties without consequence. If this agency cannot uphold its duty to serve the people within the framework of the Constitution, it has no place in our government.”

On January 13, 2025, Breitbart News pointed to other statements from Burlison, including his claim that the agency uses tax money to violate Americans’ rights. In a post to X, he wrote, “The ATF uses your tax dollars to violate your constitutional rights. Does that sound like freedom to you?”

Other members of the House are now lining up to co-sponsor the bill to abolish the ATF:

The Idaho Dispatch noted, “Fulcher’s support for H.R. 221 makes him the first Idaho congressional delegate to support the abolition of the ATF, which gun owners in Idaho have grown frustrated with for decades now.”

