Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced legislation this week that would prevent states from banning rifles and/or shotguns that are legal federally.

The legislation, the Second Amendment Guarantee Act (SAGA), would operate as a national preemption law, preventing states from banning firearms the federal government has not banned. Moreover, it would undo bans contained in laws like New York’s SAFE Act.

Rochester First quoted Tenney. “The SAGA Act nullifies New York’s unconstitutional SAFE Act and prevents other states from enacting laws that violate the Second Amendment,” she said. “This legislation upholds our country’s founding principle of protecting the rights of law-abiding Americans, even from liberal states with anti-gun policies.”

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) reached out to Breitbart News regarding SAGA, noting that the measure is cosponsored by Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) and Nick Langworthy (R-NY).

CCRKBA chairman Alan Gottlieb pointed to the SAGA Act, noting that it allows “America’s gun owners…[to] put anti-gun lawmakers on notice that we’re tired of being treated like second-class citizens, and that our rights are more important than their ill-advised crusade to disarm law-abiding Americans and erase the Second Amendment from the Bill of Rights.”

He added, “Millions of people already own these firearms across the country and there is no good reason to penalize them for crimes they didn’t commit, and for merely choosing to exercise a right guaranteed by the Constitution.”

