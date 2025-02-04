Alleged Intruder Dead After Confrontation with Armed Homeowner

An alleged intruder was shot and fatally wounded around 11:00 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ABC 6 reported that a man and his wife–both of whom are in their 60s–were home when they noticed someone at their front door.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “The homeowners who were in the house at the time, they saw on their ring camera that somebody was tampering with the front door.”

FOX 29 noted that the husband went to confront the alleged intruder, at which time the man outside made entry through the door. The homeowner responded by shooting him.

The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m., CBS News pointed out. Police indicate neither the homeowner nor his wife knew the 64-year-old deceased suspect.

