Private Pilot Stops Armed Teen Who Demanded Airplane

A pilot retrieved a gun from his truck and stopped an armed teen who was demanding an airplane at Texarkana Regional Airport in Arkansas on Tuesday.

The New York Post reported the teen was armed with an AR-style rifle and had a handgun as well.

CNN noted that the teen “demanded a plane at the front counter while brandishing the guns.” The teen then chambered a round and chaos ensued.

A pilot who saw what was happening ran to his truck and retrieved a gun and pursued the teen, who had “breached security onto the airfield.” The pilot ordered the teen to the ground and the teen complied. The pilot then held the teen at gunpoint for police.

The teen was charged with “aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery, and first-degree terrorist threatening.”

The Texarkana Regional Airport released a statement, which said, in part, “We are very thankful that there were no injuries, no lives lost, but really it was through the actions of this pilot and by the staff at Signature Aviation, that their actions saved lives.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.